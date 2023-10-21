Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested burglary suspect

In June of 2023, deputies responded to a delayed burglary of a camper in Glen St. Mary in which several items of value, including a firearm were stolen.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At the time, the owner of the camper was out of state working for several months and returned home to find his belongings were missing.

Detective Cone assisted deputies by processing the camper for potential evidence, and her attention to detail paid off.

Detective Cone received a report from FDLE’s crime lab this week revealing that one of the fingerprints she pulled from inside the camper matched a known offender identified as Anthony Chapman of Glen St. Mary.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Detectives learned that Chapman was wanted out of Clay County for a probation violation, and he was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Chapman is currently in the Baker County Detention Center and has been charged with burglary while armed; grand theft, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.