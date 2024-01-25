Baker’s Dozen closed for business due to Jefferson Parish water main break

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Businesses around Tuesday’s water line break had to shut their doors for the day, including one that uses water to make its merchandise.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez has the story from Baker’s Dozen in Jefferson Parish.

The “open” sign couldn’t be lit up, but another sign was posted on the doors of Baker’s Dozen saying, “Closed due to broken water line.”

“Well, we have no water, so we can’t open without water,” said Owner of Baker’s Dozen Brandi Miller.

No water means no business.

“It’s one of the main ingredients. For our coffee, the dough, the icing, the glaze and flushing the toilets,” said Miller.

The shelves that are normally stocked with donuts sit empty today.

“We have no donuts in our showcase or glass showcase,” she said.

Miller said just a trickle of water is not enough to make donuts and open for the day.

Without water and having to be closed, it pushes the business back a bit.

“All the orders that we didn’t get to fill today. We had a lot of king cake orders and a lot of regular donut orders from our businesspeople,” Miller said.

Baker’s Dozen employees couldn’t come in to work today as well.

“It wasn’t a good thing all around for us or our community. We are normally busy during this king cake season, and we’ve lost a good bit, along with everyone else,” she said.

