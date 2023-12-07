Baker facing new charges after November ankle monitor escape

Dec. 7—A Somerset man who reportedly slipped out of his ankle monitor and fled to Kansas with his girlfriend ahead of his trial on Murder has been given new charges based on that escape.

Samuel Baker, 24, was scheduled to have gone on trial this past Tuesday.

Instead, on November 22, he and 28-year-old Adriana Brown are accused of driving up to Illinois in Brown's vehicle, steeling a white Dodge Charger, and getting arrested in El Dorado, Kan.

Samuel Baker has been charged with two counts of second-degree Persistent Felony Offender, one count of Tampering with a Prisoner Monitoring Device, two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition-Firearm, one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (First Offense), and two counts of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

Brown has been charged with first-degree Hindering Prosecution/Apprehension and Complicity to Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition-Firearm.

The two remained lodged at the Butler County (Kansas) Adult Detention Facility. Baker has been charged in Kansas District Court with Criminal Use of Weapons — Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Violence; Interference with LEO — Felony Obstruction; Using/Possession with Intent to Use Drug Paraphernalia; and Possession of Stolen Property.

Brown has been charged in Kansas District Court with Interference with LEO — Felony Obstruction; Using/Possession with Intent to Use Drug Paraphernalia; and Theft of Property or Services.

Baker's Murder trial in Pulaski has been postponed until March 18. He has a pretrial conference set for January 25.

Baker was initially charged in connection to the March 2021 shooting death of Robert Claunch.

Claunch was a family friend who was in the home of Baker's father, Ronald Baker, when Ronald and Samuel Baker got into an argument.

Ronald Baker had tried to make his son leave the residence, then went into his bedroom in hopes that the younger Baker would leave.

Ronald Baker stated that he left Claunch and Samuel Baker in the kitchen.

Ronald Baker reported that he heard gunshots. When he returned to the kitchen, he found Claunch on the floor. Claunch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Samuel Baker fled the scene and was later arrested in Casey County.