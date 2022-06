Baker Fire Chief Brian Easterling accused of fatally shooting a Pensacola shop owner. Here's what we know

Baker Fire Chief Brian Easterling has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the shooting death of a Pensacola shop owner, the Escambia County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Here's what we know.

Baker Fire District Chief Brian Easterling shows off one of the department's fire trucks on March 25, 2022. Easterling was charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of a 63-year-old Pensacola shop owner on Sunday.

What happened?

The shop owner was found dead on Sunday, after deputies were called to the location. Surveillance footage shows Easterling entering the shop on Creighton Road and shooting owner over a "dispute about prior business deals." The victim allegedly owed Easterling money, ECSO said.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies located Easterling at his home in Holt.

Who is Baker Fire Chief Brian Easterling?

According to Easterling's LinkedIn profile, he has worked with the Baker Fire Department since 2005. He became captain in 2019. He previously worked with the Eglin Air Force Base Fire Department.

Easterling describes himself as an "experienced captain with a demonstrated history of working in the military industry." His profile states he attended Florida State Fire College.

Baker Fire District Station is a volunteer fire department that covers 90 square miles in Okaloosa County. Its 35-volunteer member staff serves 7,000 people, operating out of a single station located at 1375 19th Street in Baker.

What do we know about the person who was fatally shot?

The shop owner was 63 years old. The shop is located on Creighton Road in Pensacola.

What happens next?

Easterling is currently awaiting extradition to Escambia County.

