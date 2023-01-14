Baker gets 5 years in theft of son's survivor benefits

Jan. 13—A woman who took more than $220,000 from her son's survivor benefits after his police officer father was killed was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison, the maximum allowable in a plea agreement.

Josie Baker pleaded guilty in November to theft in excess of $50,000. Had the case gone to trial, she could have been sentenced to six years in prison.

Baker is the mother of Dakota Pitts with Rob Pitts, a Terre Haute Police Department officer who was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend a homicide suspect in May 2018.

Issuing sentence, Sullivan County Circuit Judge Robert Hunley said Baker refused to accept responsibility for her actions.

From October 2018 through August 2019, Baker — then named Josie Mae Huff — spent benefits intended for Dakota to pay off myriad debts she had accrued. She bought, among other things, a Jeep. And she gave her then-husband Ryan Huff a check for $4,800.

At Friday's sentencing, prosecutor Ann Mischler called on Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Maudlin and Sullivan County probation officer Barbara Montgomery.

"I don't believe she thinks she did anything wrong," Montgomery said. She added that in one conversation, Baker referred to herself as a "victim."

Guardian statements were given by Barbara Noel, Rob Pitts' mother, and her husband Ron Noel. Baker averted her eyes and wept quietly as the Noels spoke from the stand.

Barbara recalled that Baker would return Dakota's Christmas presents after he had unwrapped them. Baker gave custody of Dakota to her sister, Samantha Lucas, and Barbara said the woman did not even say goodbye to her son when she dropped him off. She said Dakota did not want to see his mother again.

"You are a terrible and disgusting human being," Barbara said from the stand. "You deserve everything that you're going to get and more."

Ron Noel was emotional during his statement. "I know your heart at one time was good," he told Baker. Then he added, "You gave [Dakota] away like a dog at the pound."

During her closing argument, Mischler asked, "What does justice look like in this case?" She said that among other things, Baker "flat-out violated" the "trust between mother and son."

Defense attorney Michael Wright tried to mitigate the damage, arguing that Baker had indeed accepted responsibility and felt remorse.

Hunley was having none of it, however, telling Baker during sentencing, "You stole ... opportunities from your son."

Members of the gallery — including the late police officer's friends and family — applauded the judge's decision.

After the hearing, Mischler echoed a question that led off her closing argument: What was justice in this case?

"Justice is hard to find [in this case]," she said. "That's the state's job — we're tasked in every case to find justice, and here it's hard to find. This is as close as we're going to get."

The prosecutor added, "As I said in my closing statement to the court, when you look at accountability plus responsibility in this case, the equal justice that the state was asking for was five years, which is exactly what the court imposed."

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.