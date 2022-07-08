Baker Hughes (BKR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Baker Hughes (BKR) closed the most recent trading day at $28.47, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oilfield services company had lost 21.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Baker Hughes as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 120%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.39 billion, up 4.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $22.18 billion, which would represent changes of +84.13% and +8.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Baker Hughes. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.03% lower. Baker Hughes currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Baker Hughes's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.8.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



