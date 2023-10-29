Baker Street affordable housing project to break ground

Oct. 28—The Cesar Chavez Foundation and Housing Authority of the County of Kern will break ground on a new affordable housing community on Wednesday,

Plans for Renaissance at Baker, 1001 Baker St., will be shown off at 10 a.m.

It is to include 85 units of affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities. Designed by Y&M Architects, it will feature an outdoor space spread out over two courtyards that includes spaces for sitting and a life-size chess area, according the Chavez Foundation.

On hand are to be Cesar Chavez Foundation President Paul Chavez, COO Manuel Bernal, and VP of Housing and Economic Development Alfredo Izmajtovich, along with Housing Authority of the County of Kern Executive Director Stephen Pelz and Board Commissioner Raju Jassar, and Bakersfield Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales.