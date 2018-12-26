Our Take On Baker Technology Limited’s (SGX:BTP) CEO Salary

Benety Chang became the CEO of Baker Technology Limited (SGX:BTP) in 2002. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Benety Chang’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Baker Technology Limited has a market capitalization of S$88m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth S$525k. (This figure is for the year to 2016). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at S$489k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below S$275m, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be S$442k.

So Benety Chang is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Baker Technology has changed from year to year.

Is Baker Technology Limited Growing?

Baker Technology Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 50% a year, over the last three years. Its revenue is up 200% over last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it’s hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching.

Has Baker Technology Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 51% over three years, some Baker Technology Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

Benety Chang is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The per share growth could be better, in our view. And it’s hard to argue that the returns over the last three years have delighted. So many would argue that the CEO is certainly not underpaid. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Baker Technology (free visualization of insider trades).

