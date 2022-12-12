Baker Technology (SGX:BTP) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Baker Technology's (SGX:BTP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Baker Technology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = S$10m ÷ (S$273m - S$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Baker Technology has an ROCE of 4.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 3.4% average generated by the Energy Services industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Baker Technology, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Baker Technology is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 4.0% on its capital. In addition to that, Baker Technology is employing 21% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

What We Can Learn From Baker Technology's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Baker Technology has now broken into profitability. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Baker Technology does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Baker Technology that you might be interested in.

While Baker Technology isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

