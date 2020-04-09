Baker University Offers Tuition Discounts for Programs for Adult Learners

New students are offered 20% off tuition through 2020

BALDWIN CITY, Kan., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the current health crisis and to alleviate some of the financial strain members in our community are facing as a result, Baker University is offering 20% off tuition to new students who enroll in programs for adult learners by June 1.

"During these unprecedented times, many in our community have been impacted in various ways, and Baker University wants to offer a way to assist them as they prepare for the future. For some, this is the right time for them to continue their education, or invest in their education. For others, it provides an opportunity for them to gain new skills for their current job or to prepare them for a career change. We are proud to be able to alleviate some of the financial pressure they may be experiencing," said Baker University President Lynne Murray.

The discount is offered to new students who register for a program for adult learners by June 1. This includes all programs at the School of Professional and Graduate Studies, including graduate business certificates; master's programs at the School of Education; and the Master of Science in Nursing program. In addition, application fees have been waived for master's and doctoral programs to School of Education students who register by June 1.

"As the first university in Kansas, founded during the lead-up to the Civil War, Baker has a long history of providing education to help individuals not only survive but also thrive in uncertain times," Murray said.

Baker University, established in 1858, was one of the first local universities to offer classes online and has a long history of helping working adults in the heartland reach their career goals though relevant degree programs. In 2008, Baker began offering its MBA courses online and now offers undergraduate, master's, and doctoral programs online.

For more information about the 20% tuition discount, visit bakerU.edu/20in2020.

About Baker University

Founded in 1858 as the first university in Kansas, Baker is a private institution that educates traditional and nontraditional students through small classes, innovative instructors, and rigorous course work. Fortune 500 CEOs, New York Times best-selling authors, and Super Bowl champions all proudly claim Baker as their alma mater. The university is home to four schools: College of Arts and Sciences, School of Nursing, School of Education, and School of Professional and Graduate Studies. Baker offers undergraduate through doctoral programs. Learn more: bakerU.edu.

