Baker withdraws pardon request for siblings convicted in daycare sex abuse case

Gov. Charlie Baker is withdrawing his proposal to pardon two Massachusetts residents convicted in the 1980s Fells Acre child sexual abuse case, reversing course a day after a tense and emotionally fraught hearing on his proposal.

“Following yesterday’s hearing, it is apparent that there are not sufficient votes from the Governor’s Council to support a pardon for the Amiraults,” Baker press secretary Terry MacCormack said in a statement. “Therefore, the Governor is withdrawing his pardon petition.”

The council spent several hours Tuesday hearing arguments about whether to grant pardons to Gerald “Tooky” Amirault and Cheryl Amirault LeFave, both of whom have maintained their innocence after serving prison sentences.

During their hearing, some councilors criticized the proposed pardons -- which the Parole Board voted not to recommend -- and aired frustrations at Baker over what they described as a lack of explanation for his decision.

Baker, who last month said he believed the pair should be pardoned because he has “grave doubt regarding the evidentiary strength of these convictions,” announced he would scrap his plans just minutes before the council was set to convene an assembly on Wednesday.

“We are extremely disappointed in the governor’s decision to withdraw his pardons of Cheryl and Gerald which he announced on November 18th,” said the family’s lawyer in a statement. “Cheryl, Gerald, and their entire family have suffered grievously over the past four decades as the result of false accusations that were obtained through the improper, coercive and suggestive manipulation of young children. They did not get fair trials. They have suffered enough. They should be pardoned. This was their last chance to obtain some peace, some justice and some closure as they live out their lives. Sadly, the rug had been pulled out from under them one final time. How sad, and how cruel.”

