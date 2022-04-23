Bakersfield 3 Trial: Cell records retrace Holsonbake's last days

Apr. 23—Prosecutors in the Bakersfield 3 trial, attempting Friday to reconstruct the night Micah Holsonbake died, retraced his cellphone records and those of defendant Matthew Queen as the trial entered its 10th day.

Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith has alleged Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3, was killed between March 20 and March 27 in 2018 by co-defendants Queen and Baylee Despot. Queen faces 35 charges, including first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the ongoing murder trial. Despot, though charged with first-degree murder in Holsonbake's death, has been missing since 2018.

Despot and James Kulstad are the other members of the Bakersfield 3. Kulstad died in an unrelated and unsolved drive-by shooting in 2018 and police say he ran in the same circles as Holsonbake and Despot. The name Bakersfield 3 was coined by the members' mothers who sought answers when their children either died or disappeared.

Darren Wonderly, an investigator with the Kern County District Attorney's Office, testified Holsonbake, Queen and Despot were around the area of Matthew Vandecasteele's apartment at North Half Moon Drive on March 21, 2018. Smith said previously Vandecasteele's garage was the location where Holsonbake was tortured and killed.

The last outgoing call or text message from Holsonbake's phone was March 22, 2018, at 12:38 p.m., Wonderly testified.

On March 24, 2018, Queen's device connected to a cell tower that services the area of Vandecasteele's apartment, according to Wonderly's testimony. Later that day, Queen's cellphone records show him around the area of Buena Vista Lake. Those records also show on March 25 he went to the area around Buena Vista Lake and in the area of Maricopa, Wonderly testified.

Holsonbake's complete body has not been found. His skull was recovered from Lake Ming in 2021 and his severed left arm washed up from the Kern River in the overflow area of the Pyles Boys Camp in 2018.

Wedemeyer returns to witness stand

Sara Wedemeyer, the mother of Matthew Queen's child, returned to the stand Friday to recount the night when prosecutors allege Holsonbake was murdered, which she had testified about Wednesday.

Wedemeyer said her then-boyfriend Vandecasteele, Queen's former best friend, told her to stay inside his apartment and not to go outside. Vandecasteele said during previous testimony in the trial that he and his friends had gathered to do drugs the night Queen allegedly killed Holsonbake.

During his cross-examination, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy asked Wedemeyer whether Vandecasteele would often keep her from leaving the house, to which Wedemeyer said yes.

Wedemeyer testified during re-direct examination that Vandecasteele limited her movements when they got into fights or if he felt the effects of withdrawing from drugs.

When Smith asked her if she and Vandecasteele were fighting that night or if he was coming off heroin, Wedemeyer said they were not fighting and that he could still be high, or probably coming off the high.

Judge Charles Brehmer, presiding over the case, said the prosecution could rest Monday and closing statements may begin Wednesday.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.