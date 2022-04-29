Bakersfield 3 Trial: Defendant testifies about dismembering Holsonbake's body; closing arguments scheduled

Apr. 29—The defense rested in the Bakersfield 3 trial Thursday after calling its sole witness, defendant Matthew Queen, to testify about leading law enforcement on a search Tuesday for the remains of Micah Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3.

"I would want to know if it was my son," Queen said, when asked by defense attorney Timothy Hennessy why he helped. He added he was not forced to help the police.

Queen has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the death of Holsonbake. He additionally faces four assault charges, kidnapping, two counts of threatening with intent to terrorize, 20 weapons charges and a single misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer. Baylee Despot, Queen's ex-girlfriend and another member of the Bakersfield 3, is also charged in the death of Holsonbake. However, she has been missing since April 2018.

James Kulstad, who's also considered one of the Bakersfield 3, died in an unrelated drive-by shooting in 2018.

Tuesday's search comes after Queen testified Monday about Despot dropping a 40-pound dumbbell on Holsonbake's head and killing him. Queen said previously he and Despot then dismembered Holsonbake and scattered his body in different locations throughout Kern County between March 23 and March 24 in 2018.

Authorities recovered Holsonbake's arm in 2018 and his skull in 2021. The rest of his body has not been found.

Queen's story differed from prosecutors' narrative of Holsonbake's death. Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith alleged Holsonbake was tortured and killed in the garage of Matthew Vandecasteele, a former best friend of Queen, and spent the majority of the trial calling witnesses about the night Holsonbake was killed.

After the defense rested its case, the prosecution called Bakersfield Police Sgt. Chad Garrett to testify about the 10- to 12-hour search, which stopped at five locations, he and several other officers made with Queen on Tuesday. The search uncovered a vertebrae, but did not find the dumbbell in the area Queen said he disposed of it.

Story continues

Smith finished his cross-examination of Queen on Thursday after about five hours of exchanges that were at times heated, with Smith repeatedly asking Queen the same question and making sarcastic remarks about Queen's answers.

Cross-examination

Smith began his cross-examination by asking Queen if he was a killer, kidnapper, intimidator and violent man based on his testimony that he dismembered Holsonbake's body and spread it across Kern County. Queen said no to each, and said his actions were "horrific and gross," but not violent.

"Have you sat down and contemplated what you did to the body of Micah Holsonbake?" Smith said, as he fired off question after question. "Have you sat down and contemplated for years that the parents have waited to find out where his body was?

"You're just trying to continue to force them to deal with their grief by what you're doing," Smith said.

Queen said he has contemplated his actions, and only sought to tell the truth apart from "the nightmare you sold them," he said to Smith. Holsonbake was not kidnapped, tortured and murdered, the defendant added.

Tensions rose again as Smith asked Queen if he kept a trophy of Holsonbake's body. A rope was tied on Queen's bedpost, which was similar to rope recovered with Holsonbake's arm.

"That's preposterous," Queen said, while turning red and his voice wavering. He added the rope was there for sexual purposes with Despot.

Smith also questioned Queen about the dismembering of a person.

"It was (expletive) disgusting," said Queen, who began to cry. He added Despot detached the arms and head, while he removed the legs.

Smith asked Queen to refer to any evidence corroborating how Holsonbake died by Despot's hands. Queen said the human remains and rope could verify his story.

Queen testified that he burned Holsonbake's clothes, his clothes, Despot's clothes and the towel used to wipe the blood. Queen said he threw Holsonbake's phone and the dumbbell in the trash.

Queen's behavior, Despot's disappearance

Smith also pointed out Queen shifted blame onto the Bakersfield Police Department, Despot and others when confronted with murder and his weapons charges. Queen denied he did this, and said it was his fault for having guns in the first place.

"Is this something that you do that — just normal course of your life — that you assume no fault in anything but blame everyone else? Is that a fair assessment of you? You minimize everything, don't you?" Smith asked.

To which Queen replied, "Absolutely not."

Smith displayed messages from Despot that showed her trying to sell guns, and asked Queen if he sold guns. Queen denied this allegation repeatedly, though he did say he bought pieces of guns and assembled them.

Queen also said Despot wanted to leave town because she was afraid of getting in trouble after Holsonbake's death. Despot wanted Queen to come with her, but he said his mortgage, kids and a job prevented him from leaving.

Vandecasteele's arrest prompted Despot to "take off," Queen testified.

Judge Charles Brehmer said jury instructions will be discussed with the attorneys Friday, and closing arguments are scheduled for Monday.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.