Bakersfield 3 Trial: Emotions run high as witnesses testify about Micah Holsonbake's death

Apr. 21—Prosecutors in the Bakersfield 3 murder trial questioned witnesses Wednesday about a fateful night in Matthew Vandecasteele's garage, where they allege Micah Holsonbake was murdered in March 2018.

Defendant Matthew Queen has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, kidnapping and torture in the death of Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3. He faces 35 total charges, which also include assault and weapons charges. The other members of the Bakersfield 3 include Baylee Despot and James Kulstad. Despot is also charged in the murder of Holsonbake, but has been missing since 2018. Kulstad died in an unrelated drive-by shooting in 2018.

Emotions ran high as Sara Wedemeyer, who shares a child with Queen, took the stand Wednesday. Their relationship caused Wedemeyer's ex-boyfriend Vandecasteele to step forward with key information after experiencing "hurt and betrayal" from his best friend, Queen, and Wedemeyer.

Prosecutors say the investigation into Holsonbake's murder dried up until Vandecasteele went to authorities.

Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith mostly questioned Vandecasteele about a night in 2018, between March 20 and March 27, when Queen asked Vandecasteele to use his garage at his apartment on North Half Moon Drive. This location, Smith said, is where Queen allegedly tortured and killed Holsonbake. Smith also asked Wedemeyer questions about that night, and her relationship with Queen.

Defense attorney Timothy Hennessy focused on police officers' questioning of Vandecasteele, which was used to draw vital information about Queen.

Matthew Vandecasteele

Vandecasteele testified Queen and Despot, Queen's ex-girlfriend, wanted to question Holsonbake about a gun in his detached garage. Vandecasteele said friends, who included his then-girlfriend Wedemeyer, were doing drugs in his apartment that night.

Vandecasteele testified Despot came into the house from the garage to retrieve a paring knife and went back. Then, Despot returned from the garage looking "pale" and went to change her clothes, he said.

Vandecasteele also alerted police of a "grease stain" in the garage, where Smith said Holsonbake was tortured and killed between March 20 and March 27 in 2018. The stain tested positive for Holsonbake's blood, Kern Regional Crime Laboratory criminologists testified previously.

After that night, Vandecasteele said, Queen asked him to help with disposing several items. However, Vandecasteele declined to help and testified he didn't know what Queen sought to dispose of, nor where he was going. When asked by Smith, the prosecutor, Vandecasteele said he did not saw off Holsonbake's arm nor did he decapitate him.

Holsonbake's complete body has not been found. His severed arm was recovered from the Kern River in 2018 and his skull was found in Lake Ming in 2021.

Smith also showed the jury Vandecasteele searched on the internet "how long does it take for a human body to dissolve" on March 27, 2018. Vandecasteele then searched for places to buy lye, after learning the chemical can dissolve bodies, Smith said.

Vandecasteele testified he searched for this information because his relationship with Queen was collapsing, and if he killed Queen, he needed to know how to dissolve his body. Vandecasteele also added he never bought lye.

When asked if he was afraid of Queen, Vandecasteele said "yes and no," adding it was hard to explain. Though, he said he was not "petrified" of Queen.

Cross-examination

Under cross-examination by Hennessy, Vandecaseteele said he was associated with Queen and Holsonbake from late 2017 to about April 2018. He started using drugs heavily during this time because his "baby mama" had left him, he said.

Vandecasteele was testifying as part of a plea deal in exchange for the dismissal of kidnapping, conspiracy and manufacturing an assault weapon charges in Holsonbake's death. He pleaded no contest to being an accessory, possession of a firearm by a felon and falsely imprisoning someone with violence. Vandecasteele is scheduled to be sentenced April 25.

Hennessy began asking questions about the interview police conducted with Vandecasteele prior to him accepting the plea deal. He testified police were badgering him and ignoring his request for a lawyer.

Vandecasteele said police told him how to avoid being charged in the Bakersfield 3 case, because prosecutors believed his garage was the location where Holsonbake died, and that he could instead become a witness. They showed him a video of a gender-reveal party for a child Wedemeyer was having with Queen, he said. Vandecasteele testified police told him he was missing vital time with his son while serving time for another matter.

Hennessy asked if Vandecasteele divulged key information about Queen only after police presented all this information and "badgered" him for a lengthy time, to which he said yes.

Sara Wedemeyer

Wedemeyer testified that she found it "weird" Despot wanted to change her clothes for apparently no reason after entering Vandecasteele's apartment from his garage the night Holsonbake was allegedly killed and tortured.

However, Wedemeyer said she could not remember what Despot was wearing, nor what she had changed into. She also couldn't recall what Despot's demeanor was after she went to change her clothes.

Smith also played a call Queen made after police arrived to arrest him. The jury heard Queen telling Wedemeyer he would "hide" and that he would call her later.

Wedemeyer started crying on the stand while listening to the audio.

"I had a 3-month-old baby and the cops are usually only there for only one reason," Wedemeyer said.

Testimony is scheduled to continue Thursday.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.