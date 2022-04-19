Bakersfield 3 Trial: Experts testify about DNA, rope

Apr. 19—Prosecutors called witnesses to testify about blood stains and the presence of DNA on rope as the Bakersfield 3 trial entered day six of testimony Monday after taking a weeklong break.

Matthew Queen, a defendant in the Bakersfield 3 trial, has pleaded not guilty to 35 charges, including first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the death of Micah Holsonbake. Queen also faces four assault charges, kidnapping, two counts of threatening with intent to terrorize, 20 weapons charges and a single misdemeanor of obstructing a peace officer.

Holsonbake is part of the Bakersfield 3, a group whose other members include Queen's ex-girlfriend Baylee Despot and James Kulstad. Despot is charged in Holsonbake's death, but she has been missing since 2018. Kulstad died in an unrelated and unsolved homicide in 2018. Police say Kulstad was acquaintances with Holsonbake, Queen and Despot.

Prosecutors have alleged Holsonbake was tortured and killed in a detached garage at the residence of Matthew Vandecasteele, who is also charged in the death of Holsonbake. Queen and Despot allegedly tied up Holsonbake to extract information from him, according to prosecutors.

Vandecasteele accepted a plea deal in September 2021 in which he agreed to testify against Queen for a lighter sentence. Vandecasteele is scheduled to be sentenced April 25 and pleaded no contest to an accessory charge, along with possession of a firearm by a felon and false imprisonment with violence.

On the stand Monday, Jerry Garza, a criminologist with the Kern Regional Crime Lab, said a stain found in the garage of Vandecasteele tested positive for blood and testified to the extremely high probability that the DNA profile was a match for Holsonbake's.

Several witnesses also testified about the discovery and analysis of four pieces of rope, which the prosecution said was linked to a spool found in Queen's garage.

Diana Wright, a forensic examiner in the chemistry unit with the FBI, said all four fragments of rope were consistent in their chemical makeup and matched a large spool of rope found in Queen's residence, or a spool similarly manufactured.

One of the rope fragments was found around Holsonbake's severed arm, which was recovered from the Kern River in August 2018. Holsonbake's skull washed up in the overflow parking lot of the Pyles Boys Camp near Lake Ming in August 2021, but the rest of his remains have not been found.

Another fragment of rope was found tied around a purse belonging to Despot. Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith said Queen dropped the purse and other items at a house on May 25, 2018. Despot was reported missing in April 2018.

Jeffrey Cecil, a crime lab supervisor for the Bakersfield Police Department, testified he found a box of live ammunition and a gun safe in Queen's residence.

Testimony is expected to continue at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

