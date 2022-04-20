Bakersfield 3 Trial: Former friend of Matthew Queen takes the stand

Apr. 20—Matthew Vandecasteele, a witness in the Bakersfield 3 murder trial, said on the stand Tuesday he once considered defendant Matthew Queen his best friend. They drank together, took drugs and shot guns, he testified.

"I would have had his back," Vandecasteele said, during the seventh day of the trial.

However, Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith said during opening statements Vandecasteele went to police after learning his ex-girlfriend was dating Queen and later birthed his child. Vandecasteele testified Tuesday he was "a little angry" to learn his ex-girlfriend was with Queen about two weeks after they broke up. Vandecasteele entered into a plea deal to testify about Queen's alleged killing of Micah Holsonbake.

Queen has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping and torture in the death of Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3. The other members of the Bakersfield 3 include Queen's ex-girlfriend Baylee Despot and James Kulstad. Despot is charged with murder in Holsonbake's death, but has been missing since April 2018. Kulstad died in an unrelated and unsolved shooting in 2018.

Prosecutors centered their questions Tuesday around an April 2018 incident, unrelated to Holsonbake's death, for which Vandecasteele is serving time and Queen faces charges. Shane Buchanan, an acquaintance of Vandecaseteele and Queen, testified earlier that Vandecasteele started running to him armed with an AR-15, while Buchanan was staying at a Red Roof Inn, having recently been released from incarceration.

Vandecasteele testified that Buchanan was spreading lies about him committing fraud in Queen's name. He added that Queen tagged along because he wanted to ask Buchanan why he was messaging Despot, the ex-girlfriend of Queen.

Vandecasteele testified he and Queen were driven to the motel where Buchanan was staying. Buchanan previously testified that he thought he was going to meet Despot.

Instead, Vandecasteele testified he ran up to Bucanan's hotel room door with the rifle. Buchanan slammed the door shut before Vandecasteele could confront him, according to a video of the incident played to the jury.