Bakersfield 3 Trial: Micah Holsonbake's last days examined

Apr. 9—Micah Holsonbake was increasingly paranoid, erratic and violent a short time before he was killed, his acquaintance Sara Hodges testified in the Bakersfield 3 case Friday.

The defendant in the Bakersfield 3 case, Matthew Queen, has pleaded not guilty to charges such as first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the death of Holsonbake. He also faces charges such as burglary, assault and 20 weapons charges among the 35 he faces.

Holsonbake is a member of the Bakersfield 3, which also includes Baylee Despot and James Kulstad. Despot, Queen's ex-girlfriend, also has been charged with first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the death of Holsonbake. She has been missing since 2018. Kulstad died in 2018 during an unrelated shooting that remains unsolved, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Hodges met Holsonbake because they used cocaine together, she said in testimony given via Zoom. They spent a lot of time together in early 2018, Hodges said, but then she said she wanted to distance herself from him.

"I just didn't feel safe," she said. "He was kind of acting very paranoid and scary."

After Hodges said she left him for the last time, Holsonbake sent her a Facebook message. He was wearing a black sweater and had a beanie over his face. He was pointing a gun at the camera in the picture, which was shown to the jury by Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith.

This was the last known picture taken of Holsonbake before he disappeared, Smith said during his opening statements. The black sweater Holsonbake is wearing in the photo matches one recovered with his severed arm, which was found in August 2018.

Hodges testified the picture was taken sometime between March 15 and 20.

The allegations against Queen and Despot include torturing Holsonbake between March 20 and 27, according to the allegations read to the jury on the first day of trial.

During his cross-examination, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy said he wanted to re-create Holsonbake's state of mind prior to him going missing.

Hennessy asked if Hodges had known Holsonbake for only a few months, to which she said yes.

When Hennessy asked Hodges if an incident in which Holsonbake had choked her was what led to her leaving the friendship, she said that was partially the reason. Hodges also said Holsonbake brandished a knife at her.

Examining human remains

Holsonbake's complete body has not been found, but authorities recovered his skull, his left arm and pieces of other bones. Prosecutors called a forensic pathologist and a forensic anthropologist to testify about the human remains.

Dr. Eugene Carpenter, a forensic pathologist with the Kern County Sheriff's Office, said the fourth vertebral body was severed using a saw, similar to a decapitation, which is known because the bone had unique marks on it.

The cause of death was severe head injury and the manner of death, medically, was done by another person, he testified. Carpenter testified he cannot rule out a gunshot wound or a powerful blunt force trauma, though he did not find any bullet fragments in the skull or brain matter.

Alexis Gray, a forensic anthropologist, believes the bone in the left arm was cut by a saw.

Carpenter and Gray said the remains suffered natural decomposition as a result of being in the water, which hindered their findings. The arm was found in a lake at Hart Park and the skull and other bones were found at Lake Ming.

"The damage to the skull was catastrophic," Gray said.

Witness testifies to Queen's behavior

Queen's litany of charges include one count of assault against Shane Buchanan, an associate of Queen's, who testified Friday that he thought he would die right after he got out of prison.

Buchanan said he was in a room at the Red Roof Inn on April 15, 2018, waiting to reconnect with Despot, Queen's ex-girlfriend.

Smith played a video of the incident for the jury. Buchanan testified that Matthew Vandecasteele, armed with an AR-15, and a man whom he did not immediately recognize ran to his hotel room. The video shows Buchanan slamming the door shut, and a man prosecutors said was Vandecasteele running into the door.

Buchanan said someone then kicked the door, and said that "Matt" wanted to talk to him.

He said he locked the front door, ran into the bathroom and then locked the bathroom door.

A recording of a 911 call Buchanan placed was then played for the jury.

"I am hiding in the bathroom," Buchanan said to the 911 operator, according to the recording. "Please don't let me die."

Bakersfield Police Officer Anthony Flores, who responded to the scene, testified Vandecasteele and Caleb Sieler, another associate of Queen's, arrived in a car registered to Queen at the Red Roof Inn. However, Flores could not recall if Buchanan positively identified the driver.

Buchanan said he never found out why Queen had come for him.

Smith asked Buchanan what he thought about someone saying that he only wanted to "talk."

"You don't talk to people while you run at them with a gun," Buchanan said. "I don't want to be a part of that conversation."

The trial is scheduled to continue April 18, after a one-week break.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.