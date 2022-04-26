Bakersfield 3 trial pauses proceedings, expected to return Wednesday

Apr. 26—Jurors in the Bakersfield 3 murder trial were excused from court proceedings Tuesday and told to return Wednesday.

The trial had been scheduled to enter its 12th day, but instead, presiding Judge Charles Brehmer said he and attorneys in the case "have things to discuss." He did not elaborate in court.

Defendant Matthew Queen has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges, including first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the death of Micah Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3. He also faces four assault charges, kidnapping, two counts of intent to terrorize, 20 weapons charges and a single misdemeanor of obstructing a peace officer.

Brehmer said a juror was in a car accident and will need surgery. That juror was excused, and the second alternate juror will take her place.

This is the second time a juror has been removed in the case. Brehmer gave no reason behind the first removal, but said the juror did nothing wrong. The first alternate juror took that person's place.

Baylee Despot and Matthew Vandecasteele are co-defendants in the case. Despot, who's considered part of the Bakersfield 3, is charged with first-degree murder, torture, kidnapping and three counts of conspiracy in Holsonbake's death. However, she has been missing since April 2018.

The term Bakersfield 3 was coined by the mothers of Holsonbake, Despot and James Kulstad, also a member of the Bakersfield 3, who was killed in an unrelated shooting around the same time as the death of Holsonbake and the disappearance of Despot.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.