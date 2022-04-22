Bakersfield 3 Trial: Queen's former wife testifies

Apr. 22—The former wife of Bakersfield 3 murder trial defendant Matthew Queen testified Thursday that she got a call from him, while he was in custody, asking her to get rid of "something out of the back of his truck."

Kristina Starr testified she peeked into Queen's Chevy Suburban and saw it was filled with guns she had never seen before. Starr said she followed Queen's instructions to call Daniel Queen, his brother, to dispose of the guns, but that she did not recall whether Daniel ever came to pick up the guns.

When Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith called Daniel Queen to the stand Thursday, during testimony in the ninth day of the trial, he failed to appear.

Matthew Queen has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the death of Micah Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3. The defendant also faces nine counts of possessing a firearm by a felon, five counts of manufacturing an assault weapon, and other weapons charges and assault charges.

Baylee Despot, Queen's ex-girlfriend, and James Kulstad are the other members in the Bakersfield 3. Despot, though charged in Holsonbake's death, has been missing since April 2018. James Kulstad died in a drive-by shooting in April 2018.

On the witness stand Thursday, Starr denied ever buying pieces of firearms. Smith then showed the courtroom receipts with Starr's name on them for shipments of various gun parts. Her name appeared as "Kristina Queen."

Starr testified she did not give Queen permission to buy firearms in her name. She also said Thursday was the first time she had seen her name on the receipts.

Prosecutors also called Despot's friend Jessica Vesely Gilbert to the stand. She testified that she received a message from Despot on April 27, 2018, saying that she needed to disappear because she had messed up.

Vesely Gilbert said Queen dropped off a tub full of guns at her house, which was shocking to her because she has a son.

"I tried to forget that," Vesely Gilbert said. "I didn't really want to touch it or look at or have anything to do with it."

Testimony is scheduled to continue Friday.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.