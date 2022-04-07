Bakersfield 3 Trial: Witness fails to reappear to testify

Apr. 7—After Kassidy Humphrey testified she is an uncredible witness Wednesday morning, the third day of the Bakersfield 3 murder trial, she disobeyed a judge's order to return in the afternoon to continue testifying.

Humphrey is the ex-girlfriend of Caleb Seiler, an associate of Matthew Queen, who is a defendant in the Bakersfield 3 case. Judge Charles Brehmer, presiding over the case, issued a bench warrant.

"I ... was using drugs heavily," Humphrey said to explain why the jury should consider her unreliable. "I don't remember a whole lot."

Queen is accused of killing Micah Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3, who went missing in March 2018. He faces 34 felony charges such as first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping. Queen is also charged with threat with intent to terrorize, four counts of assault and several weapons charges.

Prosecutors called witnesses Wednesday to paint Queen and Seiler's interactions during a January 2019 incident in which Seiler testified Tuesday that Queen threatened to kill him.

Defense attorney Timothy Hennessy sought to discredit the witnesses by relying on previous testimony.

The Bakersfield 3 is made up of Holsonbake, Queen's ex-girlfriend Baylee Despot and James Kulstad. Despot is charged in the death of Holsonbake, but she is missing. Kulstad died in a shooting unrelated to Holsonbake's death.

Kassidy Humphrey

Humphrey testified Wednesday morning that her then-boyfriend, Seiler, fed her details to tell authorities after they began investigating Queen's alleged threats against Seiler.

Seiler had testified Tuesday he was awakened by Queen, his former roommate Joe Digiacomo and a man he did not know. After being dragged into Digiacomo's truck, Seiler said, he was threatened by Queen with a gun for going to the authorities about Queen's illegal gun activity. The gun was later identified as a BB gun, Seiler said.

During Humphrey's direct examination by Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith, she said she didn't remember answers to the majority of Smith's questions, and didn't recall making statements she previously told to detectives about the January 2019 incident. She also called Seiler a "pathological liar."

"I was manipulated, coerced into saying things," Humphrey said.

Smith said the transcript of her conversation with detectives does not mention Seiler's name. He also asked her to simply answer the questions without her interposing with her own statements.

Humphrey agreed she was sleeping in the same bed with Seiler when three men allegedly broke into the apartment. However, she said she is a deep sleeper and therefore did not remember who the men were, nor what happened after.

Joe Digiacomo

Digiacomo got choked up in court and eventually recanted his previous statements about coming with Queen to take Seiler from his apartment.

"I'm a good person," Digiacomo said, while getting emotional after almost 30 minutes of questions. "I'm a good person. I work hard."

Digiacomo first said he did not accompany Queen and Brown into the house to wake Seiler. After Smith showed transcripts of his conversation with investigators of that incident, Digiacomo testified Queen's demeanor was "angry" inside Seiler's apartment.

There, Digiacomo said Seiler was sleeping in a bed with another person. Queen told Seiler to get into the truck, he testified. Digiacomo said he does not know if Seiler was afraid.

However, Digiacomo denied kidnapping Seiler because he would never "take somebody against their will," he said during Smith's direct examination of him.

Defense attorney Hennessy asked if the authorities were the ones who told Digiacomo the incident he described was a kidnapping, to which Digiacomo said yes.

Smith also showed Digiacomo a picture taken of him wrapped in toilet paper with the words "snitch" and "rat" written on it. The date showed the picture was taken a day before Queen allegedly threatened Seiler, Smith said.

Smith then asked Digiacomo if he went with Queen to prove he was not a snitch, to which he answered that he didn't remember. Digiacomo also said he doesn't remember being wrapped in toilet paper.

"It's probably best you don't," Smith said, adding he had no more questions.

