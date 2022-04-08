Bakersfield 3 Trial: Witness returns after skipping out on testimony, others testify about human remains

Apr. 8—A witness who failed to reappear Wednesday when the court recessed during her testimony returned Thursday to testify and informed the jury again of her unreliable memory in the Bakersfield 3 case.

Kassidy Humphrey is the ex-girlfriend of Caleb Seiler, who is a former friend of Matthew Queen. Queen is charged with killing Micah Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3. Holsonbake was last seen March 2018.

Queen faces first-degree murder, kidnapping and torture charges in the death of Holsonbake. Other charges include conspiracy, burglary, four counts of assault, two counts of threats with intent to terrorize, 20 weapons charges and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer. Queen has pleaded not guilty.

The Bakersfield 3 includes Holsonbake, Baylee Despot and James Kulstad. Despot is charged with first-degree murder, torture, kidnapping and conspiracy in the death of Holsonbake, but has been missing since 2018. Kulstad died in an unrelated drive-by shooting in 2018.

Humphrey told the jury Wednesday she was on drugs during an January 2019 incident in which Seiler said Queen threatened him, and therefore she couldn't remember what happened when Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith asked questions about alleged threats from Queen. She repeated Thursday she could not rely on her memory, including the time she previously identified suspects who allegedly threatened Seiler.

"I remember telling (the investigator) ... that I wasn't sure," Humphrey said. "I would do my best, but I wasn't sure.

"I don't remember their faces," Humphrey added. "I didn't even know who they were."

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Tim Hennessy, she said Seiler fed her information about the suspects who allegedly threatened him.

Human remains

After Humphrey's testimony, a majority of the proceedings Thursday revolved around the discovery of Holsonbake's remains in Hart Park and Lake Ming. At least four of the witnesses appeared unsettled when describing the discovery of body parts.

Cheryl Holsonbake, Micah Holsonbake's mother, became emotional as she saw pictures of her son's remains displayed on a projector in the courtroom. She hugged her friends after court recessed.

Alejandro Cedeno was 16 when he was wrestling in the lake at Hart Park in August 2018, he said. He and a friend saw a bag in the water and opened it. Then, he saw a sweater wrapped around something.

Once they got to shore, Cedeno dumped the contents onto the ground and saw an arm with fingers, he testified.

Rubit Martinez, 12, was swimming in Lake Ming with her cousin and searching for clams on Aug. 1, 2021, when she touched a bag submerged under the water, she said in response to Deputy District Attorney Melanie Ayala's questions. Martinez said she grabbed the rope surrounding the bag and pulled it up.

"It was really heavy," Martinez said. "When I picked it up, it smelled really bad."

Damaris Guifarro, who was visiting the lake with Martinez's family and friends that day, said she saw a broken skull, a black-and-red bag, a phone and dirt in the bag. A Spanish interpreter translated Guifarro's testimony for the jury.

"I got scared," Guifarro said.

The discovery of a phone with the skull prompted Hennessy to ask Guifarro, in a surprised tone, if there was a phone in the bag.

Guifarro repeated she did find the phone and said she has a video.

Judge Charles Brehmer asked Guifarro if she took the video with her phone and if she still has it, to which she said yes. However, Guifarro said the Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded to the scene to investigate the human remains did not ask her about the video.

Brehmer then asked the attorneys for a sidebar, outside the presence of the jury. Once the attorneys returned to the courtroom, Brehmer told Guifarro that Sgt. Chad Garrett, a Bakersfield Police Department investigator on the Bakersfield 3 case, would give her instructions for sending Garrett the video.

The trial is scheduled to continue Friday.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @idesai98.