Bakersfield Christmas Parade crash reminds community of sobering reality
Latest Kern County, California and US & world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US & world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
The singer reflects on experiencing mental, emotional and physical growth since her start at 15.
Rate cuts in 2024 could give solar stocks a boost after a difficult year.
Share photos, videos, and more with loved ones from anywhere, at anytime.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
The "Greedy" singer, 20, is climbing the pop charts.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
A Washington court of appeals mostly upholds a gag order issued in the federal election interference case by Judge Tanya Chutkan, but rules that it was too broadly construed, allowing former President Donald Trump to publicly criticize special counsel Jack Smith.
The U.S. and Mexico formally submitted their bid Friday.
"A toy should be a learning experience," Eddy Goldfarb says. "It's a big part of children’s development."
This year at the Game Awards, the coveted Content Creator of the Year award went to Ironmouse, a fan-favorite VTuber. It marks the first time that an animated character has won the award, showing how expansive the streaming world can be. A movement originating in Japan, “VTuber” means “virtual YouTuber,” though the genre has spread to other streaming sites like Twitch, where Ironmouse has 1.8 million followers and is the most-subscribed female streamer.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 14 of the fantasy football season!
Chanie Apfelbaum shares her secrets and tricks for her crisp recipe with her children and explains bringing light into the world through love, food, and tradition. The post Watch Brooklyn-based food writer Chanie Apfelbaum make the perfect potato latkes for Hanukkah appeared first on In The Know.
Hello Games, the studio behind No Man's Sky, is making Light No Fire, an Earth-sized multiplayer sandbox.
Grok, a ChatGPT competitor developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, has officially launched on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Grok began rolling out late this afternoon to X Premium Plus subscribers in the U.S., "Premium Plus" being X's plan that costs $16 per month for ad-free access to the social network. Longtime subscribers will get priority access to Grok, X said, with the rollout expected to wrap up in the next week.
Venezuela is trying to snatch a piece of neighboring Guyana's rapidly growing oil wealth. The Biden administration may have other ideas.
Step to it: Both colors ring in at under $75!
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde open up the mailbag on today’s show to answer the most pressing questions from listeners about the current state college football.
Meta’s latest update for Threads will address a long-running feature request for the company’s Twitter competitor: topic tags.