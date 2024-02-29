Bakersfield City Council discussing more funding for business theft and vandalism safety

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The start of the week saw a break in of Blue Oak Coffee Roasting, the sixth time they’ve been vandalized in a year.

Bakersfield Police arrested Eddie Gonzalez, 43, on burglary charges. Court records show Gonzalez had been previously charged with burglary, attempted grand theft, and shoplifting within the past six months. City officials say they are doing their part, but need county officials to do theirs.

“It is very, very frustrating for many of us, at City Hall, many of us in the community, business owners and property owners to see someone get arrested and back on the street within 15 hours,” said Andrae Gonzales, Vice Mayor and council member. “Only to commit the same crimes that they were arrested for originally.”

A city study revealed that within a three-month period, 125 arrests were made in downtown, all attributed to only 11 people.

Man guilty of murder in Baker Street shooting

“Ultimately, we have to look towards the county jail and sheriffs to do more and to address the issue related to accountability.” said Gonzales.

It’s not just downtown, business owners of Ward 6 in southwest Bakersfield are also speaking out about the vandalism plaguing their stores, including Wow Nutrition.

“It hurts you because you’re here every day and come happy to have a place for your customers,” said Lucia Clevenger, owner of Wow Nutrition. “Then when you’re finally coming up, stuff like this happens and it’s happening everywhere.”

Peachy Aesthetics has been broken into five times.

“In total, I’m going to say it’s about $30,000 in damages,” said Cindy Elicier, CEO and owner of Peachy Aesthetics. “I think a couple of times I cried because my savings were put in to open my own store.”

Bakersfield City Council is set to discuss funding another half a million dollars to the Business Security Improvements Grant and expand it to establishments across the city.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.