The Bakersfield College Alumni BBQ Bash is back after six years
The Bakersfield College Alumni BBQ Bash is back after six years.
The Bakersfield College Alumni BBQ Bash is back after six years.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.
Authorities brought Danny Serafini in after a two-year investigation.
UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go.
Announced amid a deluge of news at this week’s Delivering the Future event in Seattle was word that Amazon will begin testing Agility’s Digit in a move that could bring the bipedal robot to its nationwide fulfillment centers. Not too long after, the firm began focusing Digit’s output exclusively on warehouse and factory work. In April of last year, Amazon named Agility one of the first five recipients of the company’s $1 billion Industrial Innovation Fund.
A study by U.K. climate group Possible found that due to a market shift to SUVs and crossovers, the average new ICE car pollutes more than one from 2013.
Here's how to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
The rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev was always going to be explosive.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
The Hornets' rookie admitted that he delivered the gun that was used to allegedly kill Jamea Jonae Harris in January.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
"It's all about picking the shoe that's not your first instinct." The post What’s the ‘wrong shoe theory’? appeared first on In The Know.
Actor had some tough luck while working on the film that opened 25 years ago.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
The deep discount event begins next week, but you can score sweet deals starting now for every room in your home.
Stellantis is planning on releasing several new and updated engines in the coming years, including six-, four-, and three-cylinder units.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland said she still sees inflation risks, citing higher oil and gas prices.