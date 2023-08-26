Bakersfield community leader relishing opportunity to construct equity

For the better part of the last two decades, Traco Matthews has been a community leader in and around Bakersfield, working towards equity on socioeconomic and educational standpoints. Now, Matthews has added health and racial equity in an official capacity being hired by Kern Health Systems as the Chief Health Equity Officer and being appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to the Racial Equity Commission. 23ABC's Sam Hoyle spoke with Matthews to learn more about his life and mission.

View comments