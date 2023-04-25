Bakersfield doctor sentenced to 1 year, 1 day in prison for evading paying $300K in taxes

Apr. 24—A Bakersfield pain management doctor was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison Monday after he overstated his expenses and filed false individual tax returns which allowed him to evade paying more $300,000 in taxes.

Janardhan Grandhe, 65, did business with Central Valley Pain Management, 6401 Truxtun Ave. B, and gave checks to employees to reimburse expenses that Grandhe said workers incurred while getting their medical education, meals, mileage and other travel expenses, according to prosecutors.

However, those expenses weren't ever incurred by employees — Grandhe instead told employees to cash the check and give the money back to him. Grandhe then deposited that money into accounts controlled by him or family members, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District announced.

Grandhe gave false documents to his tax preparer supporting these false deductions, the office said.

Between 2017 to 2019, Grandhe also put business receipts in his personal bank account and diverted them from his tax preparer so the amount would go unreported. This method allowed Grandhe to have a decreased net income on his personal tax returns, which allowed him to pay less taxes, federal prosecutors added.