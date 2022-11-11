Bakersfield Heart Hospital shooter sentenced to 20 years, 4 months

Nov. 10—A man who stalked the hallways of Bakersfield Heart Hospital with a gun after shooting his way inside was sentenced Thursday to 20 years, 4 months in prison.

A Kern County jury convicted Brandon Clark in June of five counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possessing firearms and ammunition for rampaging Bakersfield Heart Hospital. He was acquitted of two assault charges.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Tanya Richard wrote in an email Clark always expressed remorse and apologized repeatedly for his conduct. He experienced mental health issues and his conduct was fueled by intoxication, she added.

"Mental health issues certainly played a significant role in the commission of the offenses," Richard wrote. "The court carefully considered all of the factors and rendered a fair, but significant sentence."

Prosecutor Ken Russell did not return a request for comment.

In December 2017, Clark threatened a security guard with a handgun, which prompted the hospital to implement lockdown procedures, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney. Clark then fired four times through the glass doors of an employee-only entrance, stalked through the hallways and pointed his gun at people inside.

Clark was inside the hospital for three minutes without firing any other shots, the news release said.

Bakersfield Police Department officers eventually shot Clark in a parking lot and took him into custody.