Bakersfield man among 8 others arrested in prostitution crackdown

Sep. 12—A Bakersfield man was among eight people arrested in the Visalia area over the weekend on suspicion of soliciting prostitution during a sex trafficking operation.

Six women, victims of human trafficking, were rescued, a news release from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said.

The following people were arrested:

* Andrew Randolph, 41, of Bakersfield

* Eddie Montelango, 23, of Woodlake

* Elijah Edwards, 27, of Visalia

* Ernest McCormick, 40, of Visalia

* Ivan Silva Guzman, 20, of Visalia

* Jeronimo Cortez, 31, of Exeter

* Jose Javier Rojas Herrera, 23, of Visalia

* Kyle Adams Peterson, 29, of Visalia

* Sergio Aguilera Vargas, 26, of Visalia