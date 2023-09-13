Bakersfield man among 8 others arrested in prostitution crackdown
Sep. 12—A Bakersfield man was among eight people arrested in the Visalia area over the weekend on suspicion of soliciting prostitution during a sex trafficking operation.
Six women, victims of human trafficking, were rescued, a news release from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said.
The following people were arrested:
* Andrew Randolph, 41, of Bakersfield
* Eddie Montelango, 23, of Woodlake
* Elijah Edwards, 27, of Visalia
* Ernest McCormick, 40, of Visalia
* Ivan Silva Guzman, 20, of Visalia
* Jeronimo Cortez, 31, of Exeter
* Jose Javier Rojas Herrera, 23, of Visalia
* Kyle Adams Peterson, 29, of Visalia
* Sergio Aguilera Vargas, 26, of Visalia