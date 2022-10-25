Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft

Oct. 24—A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release.

BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.

A passenger in the vehicle left the vehicle on foot in the 500 block of Lansing Drive, and Ronald Hartfield, 34, was taken into custody. The driver continued evading police, and the car was found abandoned near Stine and Fishering roads, the news release added.

The abandoned car had been reported stolen and "contained evidence of catalytic converter theft," according to the BPD news release. Police are investigating the identity of the driver.

Hartfield was arrested on suspicion of attempted grand theft, possessing a stolen vehicle, conspiracy, obstructing a police officer and possessing burglary tools. Hartfield also had two outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants for similar offenses, police said.