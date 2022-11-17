Bakersfield man arrested in connection to hate crime after threatening to kill Pentecostals

Nov. 16—A Bakersfield man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of a hate crime after he threatened to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department went to the Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal to launch a criminal investigation on Tuesday. Statements made by Miguel Campos, 31, were deemed credible because he has a history of "escalating behavior against members of the church," according to the release.

Campos was booked on suspicion of threatening people with an intent to terrorize and of violating civil rights.