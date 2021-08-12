Bakersfield man arrested for kidnapping, firearm, narcotics on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria

Aug. 12—A Bakersfield man suspected of kidnapping, domestic violence, firearms and narcotics violations was arrested Tuesday by Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies who stopped his vehicle on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.

Deputies were dispatched to Highway 101 near Los Alamos about 9:30 p.m. for a report of an armed man who had kidnapped his girlfriend and was holding her at gunpoint inside his vehicle, Lt. Brad Welch said.

When they arrived, the reporting party provided additional information that allowed the deputies to locate the vehicle and conduct a high-risk stop in the 1100 block of Betteravia Road, Welch said.

Bryan McDermand-Wyland, 19, was taken into custody and his adult girlfriend was freed without requiring medical attention.

During their investigation, deputies discovered the vehicle McDermand-Wyland was driving had been stolen in King County, Washington, and a subsequent search allegedly turned up narcotics, stolen license plates, false identification cards and a loaded Cobra .380-caliber handgun believed to be the weapon used in the alleged kidnapping.

McDermand-Wyland was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, preventing or dissuading a witness, exhibiting a firearm, possessing a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, all felonies.

He was also booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing false identification cards, both misdemeanors. His bail was set at $100,000.