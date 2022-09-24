Bakersfield man arrested as part of task force investigation into vehicle theft

Sep. 23—The California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield-area Office reported the arrest of a man who was part of an investigation by the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force, comprised of CHP investigators and Bakersfield Police detectives.

Investigators from the San Luis Obispo County Auto Theft Task Force, or SLOCATT, announced the suspect, Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, is believed to have been involved in the theft of a 2002 E350 box truck that was stolen from San Luis Obispo County. The box truck contained approximately $50,000 in Western-style boots.

Marquez was arrested at his Bakersfield residence Sept. 15 and stolen retail merchandise was recovered, according to a CHP news release. He was arrested on suspicion of operating a chop shop. Additionally, during the arrest and service of the search warrant for his residence, numerous stolen vehicle parts, illegal firearms, ammunition, narcotics and currency were located and recovered, the release noted.