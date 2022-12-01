Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of 10 felonies related to possessing weapons, drugs

Nov. 30—A Bakersfield man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of 10 felonies after police seized an illegally possessed firearm and cocaine, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

At the 3500 block of Pine Meadow Drive, police served a search warrant regarding a "narcotics and weapons" investigation, the news release said. They seized an AR-15, about 11 grams of cocaine, ammunition and related paraphernalia, the news release added.

Artis Hammond, 29, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of 10 felonies and a misdemeanor related to having drugs, weapons and being in a criminal street gang.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.