Dec. 22—A man was arrested by Bakersfield Police Department at about 7 a.m. Friday at a home on East Brundage Lane on suspicion of possessing sexual child abuse materials.

The agency said Toby Lemons, 53, of Bakersfield was arrested following an investigation involving BPD, the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service and California Correctional and Rehabilitation Parole.