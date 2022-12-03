Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of unlawfully having firearms

The Bakersfield Californian

Dec. 3—A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of five weapons charges by the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Bedfordshire Drive on Friday regarding an "ongoing investigation," according to a BPD news release. They seized several "prohibited" firearms, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and body armor, the news release said.

Ricardo Aguilar, 34, was arrested in an ongoing investigation and is a convicted felon prohibited from having weapons, the news release added.

Information about this incident can be provided to the BPD by calling 661-395-7417.

