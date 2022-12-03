Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of unlawfully having firearms

Dec. 3—A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of five weapons charges by the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Bedfordshire Drive on Friday regarding an "ongoing investigation," according to a BPD news release. They seized several "prohibited" firearms, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and body armor, the news release said.

Ricardo Aguilar, 34, was arrested in an ongoing investigation and is a convicted felon prohibited from having weapons, the news release added.

Information about this incident can be provided to the BPD by calling 661-395-7417.