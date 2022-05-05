Bakersfield man in custody after 4-hour standoff atop roof in downtown Bakersfield

May 4—Jaime Soleto arrived at Mercy Plaza Pharmacy around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday expecting to deliver vital medications to patients at assisted living facilities.

Soleto was instead greeted by a Bakersfield Police Department officer who said a man climbed onto the roof of Mercy Plaza Pharmacy, and was throwing rocks at cars driving on 24th and Eye streets. The officer evacuated the employees at about 9 a.m., Soleto added.

Around 12:20 p.m., Soleto and his boss, Alison Bell, a pharmacist at Mercy Plaza Pharmacy, watched the man, armed with a machete-type knife, climb down the single-story building and into the custody of police officers. Bell said the man destroyed their lights and air-conditioning unit, noting the vandalism might end up costing the business thousands of dollars.

"Lots of people are impacted by this," Bell said. "We'd be making deliveries right now. And, we cannot do that."

BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said the agency received reports around 8:26 a.m. of a person on top of a business throwing rocks and other items at vehicles traveling westbound on 24th street.

Pair said the officers found the Bakersfield man, later identified as Raymond Valenzuela, 44, threatening to kill police and making suicidal statements. Police responded with their drone team, negotiators and the Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services mobile evaluation team. The Bakersfield Fire Department also was at the scene.

Valenzuela was heard saying he wanted water and food from a nearby restaurant. He grabbed a ladder placed by authorities and waved it around.

"It's not unusual to encounter individuals on top of buildings," Pair said to reporters on the scene. "That is a call that we get often, unfortunately."

Valenzuela was taken into custody without the use of force, Pair noted in a news release. He was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain, and will be booked into jail on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting officers with violence and felony vandalism, as well as a pre-existing parole violation warrant, according to the BPD news release.

