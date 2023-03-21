Bakersfield man gets 4 years, 9 months for stealing victim's info to open brokerage account

Mar. 20—A Bakersfield man was sentenced Monday to four years and nine months in prison for using an individual's personal information to open a brokerage account in the victim's name and accessing this money, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District said.

Ramon Armendariz Jr., 35, used the victim's personal bank accounts to fund the brokerage account and listed himself as an authorized check writer, a news release said.

The victim learned of the unauthorized transfers and told the bank, which then froze money in the brokerage account.