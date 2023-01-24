Bakersfield man gets 7 years for conspiring to ship fentanyl, meth, cocaine around the country

Jan. 23—A Bakersfield man was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday after conspiring with another man to ship kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine around the country at least 45 times, according to a new release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District.

The mastermind behind the plot, Jose Rivas Jr., 27, told Juan Pina, 24, where to pick up drugs from various people and then gave him addresses to ship these narcotics around the country. Police executed a search warrants in 2019 for Rivas' residence and took 12 cell phones.

Pina was arrested while driving and was found with a three-foot long rectangular box with 700 grams of cocaine, the news release said. Police searched his house as well in 2018 and found two pounds of cocaine, around 70 grams of meth and a loaded handgun, the news release added.

Pina pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and posses with intent to distribute cocaine, meth and heroin. He was sentenced to six years, six months in prison in August 2019.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Bakersfield Police Department.