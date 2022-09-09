Bakersfield man indicted for illegal possession of firearm

Sep. 9—A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment Thursday against Derrick Dewayne Gage, 41, of Bakersfield, charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Law enforcement officers patrolling the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue in Bakersfield observed Gage inside a room with a firearm and what appeared to be narcotics, according to court documents.

The officers seized a loaded Sarsilmaz 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, which Gage is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions for domestic violence, participation in a criminal street gang and sales of cocaine.

If convicted, Gage faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.