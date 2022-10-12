Bakersfield man pleads guilty to gun charge, mail theft

Oct. 11—A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal weapons and mail theft charges in Fresno.

Michael Marcum, 46, pleaded to being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a counterfeit postal key.

Marcum was being investigated for his involvement in breaking into multiple community mailboxes, according to court documents. While executing a search warrant at Marcum's home, law enforcement officers found a semiautomatic firearm with no serial number, rounds of 9 mm ammunition, stolen mail and a counterfeit postal key that was subsequently discovered to have been forged by Marcum.

Marcum is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, according to a DOJ news release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23 and faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.