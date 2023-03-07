Bakersfield man pleads guilty to having weapons in drug trafficking scheme

Mar. 6—A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Monday to unlawfully having a gun which aided drug trafficking after law enforcement spotted him with a handgun and cocaine at a Union Avenue motel, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District.

Officers were patrolling the Plaza Motel in April when they saw Derrick Dewayne Gage, 41, inside with a firearm and what appeared to be drugs, the news release said. A search of Gage's hotel room uncovered a Sarsilmaz 9 mm semi-automatic hand gun and cocaine, the news release added.

Gage has prior felony convictions for domestic violence, participating in a criminal street gang and sales cocaine and cannot own a firearm, the news release added.

Gage is scheduled to be sentenced on July 16 to five years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.