Bakersfield man pleads guilty to selling meth out of local smoke shop

Mar. 20—A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Monday to selling methamphetamine from a local smoke shop.

Abraham Eduardo Navarro Mendez, 39, was suspected of selling "large quantities of methamphetamine" from the Havana Smoke Shop, 3221 Niles St., according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District. Undercover officers paid $3,750 to Navarro Mendez, who then gave officers 2.5 pounds of meth, the news release said.

Navarro Mendez is scheduled to be sentenced July 17. The Bakersfield Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations helped collect evidence in this case.