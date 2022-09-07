Bakersfield man pleads to gun charge

Sep. 6—The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that a Bakersfield man pleaded guilty to a gun charge.

Katterin McCray, 25, of Bakersfield, admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

Bakersfield Police officers attempted to stop a car McCray was a passenger in on Jan. 15, according to court documents. The vehicle sped off and McCray discarded from the vehicle a Glock, Model 22, 40 caliber handgun with a high-capacity magazine and ammunition near the intersection of Cottonwood Road and Casa Loma Drive in Bakersfield.

Because of his criminal record, including a 2017 conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm and a 2018 conviction for receiving known stolen property, McCray may not lawfully possess firearms or ammunition.

McCray is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.