Bakersfield man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that led to victim’s death: Dept. of Justice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that resulted in another person’s death, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

Marcus Randall, 40, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Randall pleaded guilty to a federal charge in April 2023.

Prosecutors said Randall sold pills that contained fentanyl to a person which then caused their death on Dec. 17, 2020. Court documents revealed the victim knew Randall who was the victim’s supplier of drugs.

