Bakersfield man sentenced to 3 years, 10 months for illegally having a firearm

Jan. 30—A Bakersfield man was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District.

Bakersfield police attempted to stop Katterin McCray, 25, for traffic violations when McCray sped away and dropped a Glock .40 caliber gun and ammunition in January 2022, the office noted in a news release. McCray dropped the gun along Cottonwood Road and Casa Loma Drive.

McCray's convictions include being a felon in possession of a firearm and a 2018 conviction for receiving known stolen property, so he cannot legally have firearms or ammunition, the news release said.