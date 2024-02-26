Bakersfield police investigating hit and run accident in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian down in the roadway Sunday night.

On Feb. 25, police officers responded to a traffic collision that left a woman down in the road, near the 8500 block of Wible Road. Just after 6:32 p.m., an adult female was seen down in the road with major injuries after a hit-and-run driver left the scene, according to BPD. The victim was transported to a local hospital for care.

Black History Month 2024: Celebrating Black stories in Kern County

Investigators say a driver fled the scene after colliding with the pedestrian in the southbound lanes of Wible Road. Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield

Police Department at 661-327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.