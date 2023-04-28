Bakersfield son gets 11 years in father's stabbing death

Apr. 27—A Bakersfield man was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison in the stabbing death of his father.

Daniel Schultz-Alvarez, 38, claimed several different instances happened June 13, 2022 when he stabbed his father, Richard Daniel Schultz, while making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, according to Kern County Sheriff's Office probable cause statements. He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter last month after he was charged with first-degree murder.

Schultz-Alvarez said while holding two knives, he tripped and fell, which led him to accidentally stab his father in the abdomen and lower leg, KCSO reported. He also told deputies he was possessed and heard voices saying he was going to die and was going to take his father with him.

The victim, Richard Daniel Schultz, was inducted into the Bakersfield High School wrestlers' hall of fame. Graduating in 1969, Schultz won three straight section Masters championships from 1967-69, according to The Californian's previous reporting.

A family member wrote in a victim impact statement she asked for a just and appropriate sentencing given Schultz-Alvarez dealt with mental health issues. He couldn't survive in prison and needs to be sent to a facility helping people with their mental health issues, she wrote in the letter, which was read aloud in court.

Richard Daniel Schultz knew of his son's mental health issues and sacrificed much to provide the best care, the letter said.

This crime has caused great pain but also gave way to insurmountable conflict in a once stable and loving family, the letter added.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.