Bakersfield "Southeast Strong" project wins, awarded $22.5 million state climate grant

Dec. 4—Morning bingo was interrupted at the Bakersfield Senior Center on Monday for an important announcement: There's a multimillion-dollar jackpot and they're all splitting the pot.

It turned out the city of Bakersfield has been awarded $22.5 million as a successful recipient of the state's Transformative Climate Communities grant program.

Gathered at the Bakersfield Senior Center on Monday morning, officials delivered the news.

"So I've heard the saying, 'to feel like a million bucks,'" Ward 1 City Councilman Eric Arias said. "But to feel like $22 million, that's a little bit better."

Officials were first given word of the city's win on Friday. Bakersfield's project, titled "Southeast Strong," was one of four projects in the state awarded grant money, with each receiving the same amount.

Manager Jason Cater at the city's Economic and Community Development said the grant will go before the City Council on Dec. 14 as a staff recommendation to adopt the project. While the grant came in $7 million less than what they asked for, Cater didn't seem worried.

"We will know then if it's official and then we will start the journey," Cater said.

Despite some further clerical steps ahead, Cater said construction would take 18 to 24 months. Officials did not give an actual start date, as it is pending council approval.

"That means we get out of here soon," said Lilli Parker, the senior center's executive director.

The money will help pay for a list of projects in a 5-mile corridor in Southeast Bakersfield that residents consistently deemed the most vital: a new Bakersfield Senior Center, more affordable housing, tree-lined sidewalks, nuisance abatement, improved public transportation, community gardens and a well-paved Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

As shown in several renderings, the new four-story senior center will offer 36 subsidized rental units, dining, arts and wellness facilities. Outside the building will be shared green spaces and a subsidized ride-sharing hub, where seniors can rent vehicles at an affordable rate.

Parker said it will be a dignified space for people to spend life's final chapter.

The TCC grant is also connected to an expansion of bus stops in the southeast to create more direct routes across town and cut down on commute times.

While the city submitted its application Aug. 1, staff said they have been preparing it since 2017.

Since 2016, TCC has provided funding for planning and implementation of neighborhood-level initiatives to reduce pollution that drives the climate crisis in the areas most affected by it.

According to the state's CalEnviroScreen 4.0 system, a half-dozen areas in Bakersfield qualify for the program, including Old Town Kern, 34th Street, Oleander, Sunset and Lakeview. Each is considered a historically underserved community overburdened by climate impacts and local disinvestment.

The chosen corridor, which includes the Bakersfield Senior Center and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, consistently fell within the top 1% to 2% of the state's highest criteria of need.