Bakersfield woman accused of animal abuse after 11 dogs found dead in unlicensed business

Aug. 22—A Bakersfield woman was arrested on suspicion of animal abuse after 11 dead dogs were found at her unlicensed business and 29 dogs suffered varying levels of neglect, the Bakersfield Police Department said Monday in a news release.

Annie Schreiber, 22, was under investigation by BPD officers and the city of Bakersfield animal control officers after police said they found 10 dead dogs in "closed kennels in an abandoned residence."

Three search warrants were executed at three different houses in Bakersfield, which led police to find 29 living dogs suffering from neglect, three living cats and 11 deceased dogs, according to the news release. Bakersfield Animal Control rescued these animals, and were able to notify some of their owners because they were microchipped, police added in the news release.

Schreiber is accused of operating an unlicensed private animal boarding and training business, and police said she is "directly responsible for the neglect of the animals." Police found her and she was arrested Saturday.

As of 11:40 a.m., Schreiber was in custody for $250,000 bail. She was booked under 11 felony charges for cruelty to animals, 10 misdemeanors for abandoning a dog or car, 20 misdemeanors for cruelty to animals and 26 misdemeanors for operating a kennel without a permit.

Schreiber had not been charged as of 11:40 a.m. Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who gave their pets to Schreiber, or had their pets previously with her, can call police at 661-327-7111.

This story will be updated.

