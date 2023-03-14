Bakersfield woman arrested in connection to stealing 30 postal packages
Mar. 13—A Bakersfield woman was arrested Sunday night in connection to stealing 30 mailed packages at the Caliente post office.
Sheriff's deputies found Rosa Hernandez-Chavarria, 32, near the post office at 27750 Caliente Bodish Road and apparently intoxicated by a controlled substance, a news release said. She was "near several stolen postal items," KCSO added.
Hernandez-Chavarria wasn't in custody as of 5 p.m. Monday, but KCSO reported she was booked on suspicion of several felony charges.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.